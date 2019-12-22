MULBERRY, Fla. — Christmas was saved thanks to firefighters in Polk County.

Fire crews said they were called to a fire in Mulberry Saturday afternoon. Firefighters said there was a 13-year-old girl home at the time of the fire, and she was able to get out okay.

Crews said they were able to keep the fire contained to the upstairs area of the home. Once they were able to get inside, firefighters grabbed the family’s Christmas presents and got them somewhere safe.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

