Thanksgiving 2021: List of restaurants open or offering carryout family-style meals

Gobble, gobble! Here's the 2021 list of Greensboro area restaurants taking reservations for Thanksgiving dinner or offering large family-style meals for pickup.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't feel like cooking all day for Thanksgiving? You can still get a delicious Turkey Day meal! Here's a list of Greensboro area restaurants doing Thanksgiving 2021 dinners - dine-in, carryout, or both.

Cracker Barrel | Dine-in & Carryout

Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. Join the online waitlist to lessen your wait time.

Cracker Barrel is also offering family-style meals to take out on Thanksgiving Day. Prices for a turkey dinner with all the sides range from $89.99 to $139.99, depending on the size. Meals can be pre-ordered and available for pickup from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, while supplies last. A 24-hour notice is required for orders.

Boston Market | Carryout

Boston Market is offering premade heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meals. You can place an order online for pickup. Carryout time slots are available on Thanksgiving Day. A complete Thanksgiving meal for 12 people includes a whole turkey, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable stuffing, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, apple pie and pumpkin pie, and is priced at $149.99.

Green Valley Grill | Dine-in & Carryout

Green Valley Grill will be open Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a special dinner menu. The menu offers traditional meals like rotisserie fried turkey and turkey tenderloin. Entree prices start at $25.95. Reservations fill up quickly, so click here to make one.

The restaurant also offers pre-cooked, hot and ready-to-eat meals that you can pick up on Thanksgiving Day.

Location: 622 Green Valley Road, Greensboro, NC 27408

Phone: 336-854-2015

Honey Baked Ham Co. | Carryout

Honey Baked Ham Co. has Thanksgiving meals available for pre-order and pickup. The popular Thanksgiving Dinner meal that serves 14-18 people is priced at $144.99. The website says to check back for updates on pre-orders.

Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen | Dine-in

Lucky 32 will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, serving a special menu. The Thanksgiving Day menu offers entrees like house-smoked turkey breast for $25 and prime rib for $32.

Location: 1421 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408

Phone: 336-370-0707

Mimi’s Bistro + Bakery | Carryout

Mimi’s is offering take-home family-style meals for Thanksgiving. For $129.99, the Mimi’s Turkey Take-Home Feast serves up to 10 people and includes a whole herb-buttered roasted turkey with all the sides and fixings. *The Take-Home Feast must be picked up between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.*

Location: 3322 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410

Phone: 336-852-7811

Print Works Bistro | Dine-in

Print Works Bistro will be open Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner menu. The entrees include turkey roulade and oven-roasted herbs de Provence turkey breast. Entree prices begin at $25. Click here to make a reservation.