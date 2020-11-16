The tree has been receiving a lot of criticism on social media because of the way it looks.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The 75 foot tall Norway spruce from outside a home in Oneonta, New York is now in Rockefeller Plaza, but, is facing criticism on social media.

The tree arrived in New York City over the weekend with Rockefeller Plaza spreading early Christmas cheer saying on Twitter, "Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza."

But, the tree has been receiving a lot of criticism on social media because of the way it looks.

"Huge fan of yours but is the theme Charlie Brown Christmas this year? Yikes."

"Think you need to send it back and ask for a refund."

"Looks underwhelming."

"If 2020 was a Christmas tree."

Those are all tweets/comments from people on social media remarking at how the tree looks.

In true internet fashion, "The Tree" responded to the hate by posting something on a blog site, writing in part:

"Good lord. I just got here.

Can you give me a minute to spruce up?

Over the last 24 hours, Twitter has been ablaze with people deciding to have a go at me for no reason. Getting their aggressions out about a year gone bad on little ‘ol me… a tree from upstate New York."