Gov. Cooper in DC for the lighting of the US Capitol Christmas tree from NC

Leaders are turning on the lights, to mark the beginning of the holiday season as the 78-foot red spruce, affectionately known as "Ruby" lit up the night.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina tree went up outside the US Capitol Tuesday. It got picked as this year's Capitol Christmas tree.

Governor Roy Cooper joined members of congress from our state at the unveiling of the 78-foot red spruce, affectionately known as "Ruby," harvested from Pisgah National Forest, sawed by Randolph County native, Rodney Smith.

The ceremony started at 5 p.m.

A very North Carolina Christmas. Thanks to Hardy Brothers Trucking of Siloam for getting Ruby, a North Carolina tree, up to the Capitol for Christmas.https://t.co/OFkCjwXrpk — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 29, 2022

