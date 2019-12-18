CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Santa Cam came to town on Tuesday in Charlotte.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made his last stop of the annual giving spree at the Men's Shelter where he served a hot meal and gave out gift packs.

The annual event was a partnership with Chase and Bojangles.

"There was no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by joining forces with Santa Cam to serve our neighbors at the Men’s Shelter a meal packed with our real deal Southern flavor," said Bojangles’ Senior Director of Corporate Communication Brian Little.

Newton tweeted more than $130,000 was distributed across the Queen City throughout afternoon.

