Santa Claus coming to Friendly Center

Santa will be available for a FREE visit starting December 1 through December 24.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get your Christmas lists ready because Santa Claus is coming to town!

On December 1, Santa will make his grand entrance at the Friendly Center, where he'll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop next to Jason's Deli.

He will be here through December 24 before he heads off for his holiday trek around the world.

"This is going to be a fantastic season," Marketing Director for Friendly Center, Ashley Russell said. "We're so excited to welcome Santa Claus back to the mall, not to mention start sharing the great sales going on at your favorite stores!"

Santa's visitation hours:

Monday-Thursday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday - noon - 6 p.m.

Santa takes a break to feed the reindeer from:

Monday-Thursday - 3-3:45 p.m.

Friday and Saturday - 1- 2 p.m., 5-5:45 p.m.

Sunday - 2:30-3 p.m.

These visits are free, and a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Reserve your visit using the convenient online platform.