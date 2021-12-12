Santa delivers dozens of early Christmas gifts to families with terminally ill children

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Edmarc Santa Run is back. Eighty families across all seven cities got a visit from Santa and gifts.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from May 27, 2020.

Santa delivered a few early Christmas presents around Hampton Roads on Sunday morning.

He came all the way from the North Pole to team up with Edmarc, a nonprofit that helps children with life-threatening, terminal illnesses.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa opted for a firetruck this time around; and police officers and crews from Fire and Rescue served as his elves.

Edmarc Executive Director Debbie Stitzer-Brame said that thanks to a little Christmas magic, multiple Santa’s were on hand to deliver gifts to 80 families this year across all seven cities in Hampton Roads.

“Today is about creating some sense of normal and also creating memories that will last a lifetime," Stitzer-Brame said. "Sick kids sometimes don’t even know they’re sick.”

Stitzer-Brame said it’s a long-standing tradition.

“I’ve been doing it for 22 years, but Edmarc has been doing it long before then," she said. "And over the years, the Hampton Roads community has really rallied around us and it’s just gotten bigger and bigger!”

She said it’s about taking the stress off families who really need a reason to smile.

“We’re very blessed," Stitzer-Brame said. "We have a lot of kids that we take care of and they’re facing some incredible challenges, but yet in the midst of all of that, they have reason to smile because life is good.”

And as for Santa and his elves, they say seeing the joy on the kids' faces is why they decided to make an early Christmas delivery.