VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center has a special visitor stopping by every Saturday and Sunday in December, Santa!

Not only is St. Nick visiting, but he's going scuba diving in the aquarium's Red Sea Tunnel.

He can be spotted at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday by the spotted eagle rays and zebra shark.

The aquarium will also be dropping by at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays for a photo opportunity before he heads back home to the north pole for the week.

