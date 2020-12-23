Santa helps Hampton Roads children over the radio waves with Christmas spirit

A long-standing tradition with the Virginia Beach EMS team continues with Santa Claus sending out messages to children in distress this holiday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 'Santa on the Air' is a 17-year-long tradition with Santa and Virginia Beach EMS. For any child who is in distress, Santa comes on the radio waves to speak with them and let them know they are not alone this Christmas.

"Whether it be they've been injured, they've been involved in a house fire, or they've been involved in something happening at home, I let them know I'm here," said Santa at the VBEMS Headquarters.

Often if children are in the hands of first responders to keep them safe from an incident, they call up Santa on the radio and give the kids the chance to speak with the big man one-on-one to remind them they will not be forgotten this holiday.

"17 years ago, one child said, 'oh my gosh, Santa's going to pass us by because of all the problems that are going on.' Then, one of our EMS volunteers said that is not going to happen," said VBEMS Division Chief, Bruce Nedelka.

Every year, 'Santa on the Air' is dedicated to a member of the VBEMS team. This year, it is dedicated to former chief, Bruce Edwards, who passed away over the summer.

The VBEMS team said Bruce loved the on-going tradition of giving children hope this time of year. Santa said especially in the pandemic when this year seems much grimmer than others, it's important to make sure kids don't feel alone this Christmas.

"As long as they believe in what Christmas is really all about, they will definitely keep the Christmas spirit and it will carry them through this and well into the new year," said Santa.