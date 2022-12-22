2022 SANTA TRACKER | Follow Santa’s sleigh as he travels around the world and through the Carolinas!

It's almost time for Santa Claus to climb into his sleigh and take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! On Christmas Eve, Santa makes his rounds delivering all those toys around the world! Kids, make sure you go to bed early and leave Santa some cookies and milk!

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has direct communication with the North Pole as it tracks Santa’s every move dashing from one place to the next. WFMY News 2 is also tracking Santa as he makes stops around the world and right here in North Carolina!

Check back here for live updates all day and night on Christmas Eve as Santa makes his rounds!