RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) -- Two turkeys have escaped the dinner tables across the Carolinas.

On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper pardoned the two turkeys named, “Sir Walter” and “Caroline” from Thanksgiving.

The ceremony was held at the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

Governor Cooper wished the turkeys a long life at the Naylor Farm in Raleigh.

Gov. Cooper said state workers will help hand out 400 turkeys from Butter and Prestage in Wilson, North Carolina to those in need.

