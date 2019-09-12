HOUSTON — A special needs woman is asking for a simple Christmas present.

She loves receiving Christmas cards in the mail.

Robin Harper Roseman said her sister, Misty Mullinax, was severely shaken as an infant by her biological mother, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.

Now, Mullinax loves this time of the year so much that she sits on the porch and waits for the mail lady to come to her house to see if she got a card.

Roseman said she usually only gets a couple a year.

Roseman said she checked on her sister recently and Mullinax was upset because she hadn't gotten a card yet. Roseman told her to be patient and that there was still plenty of time.

If you're able, send a simple Christmas card to:

Misty Mullinax

310 CR 607

Dayton, TX 77535

It'll be sure to brighten her day!

