Support downtown Greensboro businesses this holiday season to win $500

Spend $25 at a downtown Greensboro business for a chance to win $500!

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have the chance to win $500 by supporting local businesses in downtown Greensboro as a part of Merry Madness Passport Program presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union.

After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500.

The represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.

All businesses within downtown Greensboro are part of the Merry Madness Passport program. Shop in-person/online, dine-in, order takeout, or buy gift cards -- whatever you do, just support the local small business owners in the city.

Rules:

First Drawing to be held December 2; Final drawing to be held December 23.

Each entry is valid for one week only. Each Friday at 12:01 AM, all previous week entries are purged, and new entries will be received for the upcoming week.

Minimum of $25 must be spent in one downtown business to qualify for ONE weekly drawing.

An entry can be one receipt valued over $25 and receive multiple entries depending on the total amount. (Example: A $100 receipt would receive 4 entries.)

RECEIPTS MUST BE CURRENT ... no more than 5 days old.

... no more than 5 days old. Weekly grand prize drawing for $1,000 ($500 to the participant; $500 to the represented downtown business) every Friday morning. Entries received each Thursday by midnight will be eligible for that week's drawing.

The image of the submitted receipt must have a signature on it to be counted

on it to be counted Winners will be notified via email

Must be 18 or older to win

The first drawing will be held on December 2 and the final drawing will be on the last day of the program, December 23. Enter your name today for a chance to win!