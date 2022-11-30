Support downtown Greensboro businesses this holiday season to win $500

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have the chance to win $500 by supporting local businesses in downtown Greensboro as a part of Merry Madness Passport Program presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union.
After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500.
The represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
All businesses within downtown Greensboro are part of the Merry Madness Passport program. Shop in-person/online, dine-in, order takeout, or buy gift cards -- whatever you do, just support the local small business owners in the city.
Rules:
- First Drawing to be held December 2; Final drawing to be held December 23.
- Each entry is valid for one week only. Each Friday at 12:01 AM, all previous week entries are purged, and new entries will be received for the upcoming week.
- Minimum of $25 must be spent in one downtown business to qualify for ONE weekly drawing.
- An entry can be one receipt valued over $25 and receive multiple entries depending on the total amount. (Example: A $100 receipt would receive 4 entries.)
- RECEIPTS MUST BE CURRENT... no more than 5 days old.
- Weekly grand prize drawing for $1,000 ($500 to the participant; $500 to the represented downtown business) every Friday morning. Entries received each Thursday by midnight will be eligible for that week's drawing.
- The image of the submitted receipt must have a signature on it to be counted
- Winners will be notified via email
- Must be 18 or older to win
The first drawing will be held on December 2 and the final drawing will be on the last day of the program, December 23. Enter your name today for a chance to win!
The more you spend, the more entries you get!