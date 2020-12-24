How to solve the gift-giving dilemma for the teens in your life

Sometimes teens want cash and you may be reluctant to give it. There are ways to balance the wants of the gift giver and receiver.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown to Christmas continues and some of you might be struggling with gift ideas for the teenagers in your life.

As much as you try to find something that they might like, you’re not sure. You ask them what they want, and the teen wants cash. You don’t like giving cash. You’d rather buy a gift. So, what do you do?

Many times, the gift-giver usually a grandparent, aunt, uncle, cousin, wants to buy a gift because they think that it’s more personal to actually buy something. You take the time to shop.

Sometimes, you can get a gift on sale and give a nicer present. So, cash might be difficult for some people. Or the relative doesn’t want the teen to blow the cash on something silly or spend it.

Keep this in mind, you can’t control what someone does with the gift you get them either. And gifts are for the gift receiver, in this case, the teen. If the teen really wants cash, then why not?

Maybe a gift card might be a nice compromise. Keep in mind that giving cash or gift card will make them happy so why not?

If the relative does give cash then besides saying thank you, the teen should tell the relative what going to spend the money on. Or, if they’re going to save the money. If they don’t know yet, then that’s okay.

Once they decide they can tell the relative. The relative would appreciate it. People want to know that their gifts are appreciated.