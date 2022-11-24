Greensboro firefighters work during Thanksgiving but find ways to celebrate

First responders who serve on holidays found a moment to give thanks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As families rushed down Wendover Avenue to and from Thanksgiving Thursday, they passed a different family bonded by service.

Firefighters at Greensboro Fire Station 7 put together a homecooked meal on the job. Senior Firefighter Kyle Martin prepared the turkey while his coworkers handled the trimmings.

"Technically we are at work but at the same time, it's like we're not missing at home," Martin said.

Station 7 invited their families to join their feast. It's the second since their new building opened last fall.

Martin said they can't go to their families on the holiday, so they bring the family to the station.

"You get to see everybody's kids grow up. It's hard to describe but it's a neat feeling," Martin said.

As they gather to give thanks, they reflect.

Station 7's namesake, Former Greensboro Fire Chief Ray Flowers died earlier this year.

Martin said the legacies of Flowers and all former firefighters are ever-present.

"It's neat to be here and think about how many Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays people have spent here doing the same thing and I hope to be here 20 years from now," Martin said. "The next ones will come through and do it after we're gone."

Gatherings like this one continue that legacy of comradery at their fire station. It's one they'll pass on to the next generations. It will become part of the memories and traditions of this firefighter family.

