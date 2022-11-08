Thanksgiving safety campaign shares simple message for holiday travelers

Please buckle up if you're driving or riding anywhere this Thanksgiving.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Buckle up if you're driving or riding anywhere this Thanksgiving.

That's the message coming from the Governor's Highway Safety Program as part of this year's Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign.

"This is traditionally one of the busiest times for travel, but we want people to get where they're going safely," Program Director, Mike Ezzell said. "The sad truth is most of these deaths and injuries are preventable. If people wore seat belts every time they get into a vehicle, we would save so many lives."

The campaign runs from November 21-27. It encourages drivers to buckle up through innovative and extensive enforcement and education, including seat belt checks in all North Carolina counties.

More than 1,700 people were killed and thousands more injured in vehicle crashes on North Carolina roads last year. One of the main contributors are people who don't wear seat belts.

In 2021, 555 people died and 1,150 were seriously injured in unbuckled crashes.

Ezzell urges everyone to wear a seat belt for long trips and even short trips no matter where you sit in the vehicle.

"Whether you're driving, riding as a passenger up front or in the back seat, or if you have a young peron riding in a child safety seat -- everyone should be buckled up." Ezzell said.

Some other ways people can drive safely this holiday season include:

Obey all speed limits

Never drive impaired, tired, or distracted

Slow down and always maintain a safe following distance between you and other vehicles