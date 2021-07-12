3 fun things to do in the Triad this Christmas

From the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights, to Tweetsie Christmas, and a night out on the town with A Christmas Carol, here’s a few fun ways to celebrate the season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for something fun to do in the Triad this Christmas? Here’s three things you could do to kick off the holiday season.

Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights

You can visit the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights. The light show is already up and running this year and runs from now until January the first next year.

The tourist attraction in Clemmons even offers carriage rides and hayrides for the whole family.

The show runs every night in Clemmons on Manor House Circle from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tweetsie Christmas

Searching for something else fun to do with the kids this Christmas?

Take the kids out on a night out at Tweetsie Christmas in Blowing Rock hosted by Tweetsie Railroad. Kids can enjoy train rides, to Santa’s Gingerbread house, to Live Christmas Shows, and amusement rides too.

Each train ride is about 20 minutes and kids can even take a socially distant picture with Santa during their tour at Santa’s Gingerbread House.

A Christmas Carol

Looking for a play that one could say is a Christmas classic? Don’t miss your chance to see A Christmas Carol at the High Point Community Theatre.