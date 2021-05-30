Triad kicks off Memorial Day weekend with loosened COVID-19 restrictions

The Greensboro Children's Museum re-opened Saturday after closing in September because of the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Memorial Day weekend marks the first holiday with less COVID stress.

Cases are going down and vaccines are widely available.

Many in Greensboro kicked off their holiday with some family fun.

Last year, that’s how long little Marley said its been since she and her sister Journey Moss got to do something fun like go to the Greensboro Science Center.

It re-opened Saturday, after closing in September because of the pandemic.

The Moss sister said they had a great time.

“We did the bubble house, and we shopped,” Moss said

The rain put a damper on some of the grand re-opening festivities like the outdoor food truck and garden activities.

“If it wasn’t raining we would have went to the garden,” said Lora Rose at the museum, “It felt good to be out.”

All Indoor attractions were open, but with mask required and social distance encouraged.

Today’s the day! Greensboro Children’s Museum is open to the public 10a-6p. Our free parking lot party, Kick Off to... Posted by Greensboro Children's Museum on Saturday, May 29, 2021

Joe Rieke, development director at the Greensboro Children’s Museum said that didn’t stop families from packing the museum to kick off their Memorial Day weekend.

They reached their 250 capacity the first day back open.

“We reached that capacity around 1 o’clock, 2 o clock so we did have to stop letting people in for about half an hour," Rieke said.

Over at the Tanger Outlets in Mebane folks began their holiday weekend shopping with family.

A packed parking lot and some stores like the Nike outlet with a line out the door.

Robbin Lindsey and her daughter did some shopping.

“ We all have our vaccine so we’re feeling more confident going out and even being able to take her out even though she’s staying masked,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey and her daughter traveled from Ohio to spend time with in laws over the weekend.

“Traffic was terrible and we were in rain the entire time but we’re here now,” Lindsey said “We plan to grill out in the backyard and have a fire pit and hang out, we did some shopping today.”