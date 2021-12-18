Triad shoppers rush to buy last-minute holiday gifts

Holiday shopping is in full swing on what is called one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping yet you aren’t alone. A lot of shoppers across the Triad say they haven't finished shopping and went out Saturday to grab some last-minute items on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

With just days away from Christmas, some shoppers wrapped up their holiday shopping, while others just started. Nicole Parker was out shopping with her dad Saturday and said, "(we are) just starting and finishing up all at the same time, I guess we’re just procrastinators."

Others, like David Pratt, wanted to grab just a few more items for his wife. “I got her some shoes. She doesn’t know I got her some shoes so don’t say anything. It’s going to be her Christmas present," Pratt said.

Tanger Outlets in Mebane and Friendly Center in Greensboro were both packed with people trying to grab those final holiday gifts.

Marc Holcomb is the Owner of Toys and Company and said he's used to the crowds every year. “It’s kind of like what we expected the Saturday before Christmas. Every year this is our biggest day of the year. We knew it was going to be busy with it being a full week out from Christmas. We thought it might not be as busy as in previous years. But it’s proven to be probably one of the best Saturdays we’ve ever had,” Holcomb explained.

He said with supply chain issues this year, there are certain brands that haven’t been shipped to the toy store but they were able to find some alternatives and have been working hard to make sure items are available.

Holcomb, along with other shoppers, has advice for those bracing the crowds to shop before Christmas. “Everybody just stay safe, get as much as you can be done and enjoy your holiday," Akianna, a shopper at Friendly Center said.

“Every store I’ve talked to is short-handed so please be patient. The lines have been long here today. We are moving them along good. We appreciate the patience and for the most part, people have been," Holcomb said.