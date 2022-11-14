Looking for some holiday fun for the whole family? Celebrate with Tweetsie Christmas

In search of something fun for the kids this Christmas? Kick off the holidays with Tweetsie Christmas.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Looking for something fun for the whole family this Christmas? Make sure to check out Tweetsie Christmas.

Kick off the holiday season right with the event hosted by Tweetsie Railroad.

Here’s a few fun things the whole family can join in on.

Kids can enjoy train rides, Christmas lights, Live Christmas shows, Santa’s Gingerbread house and amusement rides.

Train Rides

Trains run every 30 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m. Each train ride lasts for about 20 minutes.

Santa’s Gingerbread House

Guests can meet Santa Claus in his magical house – filled with candied furnishings.

Live Christmas Shows

Audiences of all ages can enjoy a toe-tapping live Christmas Show in the Tweetsie Palace.

Amusement Rides

You’ve got the chance to spin through the night on four different classic amusement rides which include the Little Drummer Boy, Bikes & Buggies, F-80s, and the Himalaya.

Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland Nov. 25 and runs through December 30.

Tickets are $52 for adults, $35 for children aged 3-12, and free for children 2 and under.

Visit Tweetsie Railroad’s website for more information.

