This is what it's like inside the Greensboro USPS distribution facility during the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s busy these days at the U.S. Postal Service. Everyone is getting their holiday shipments out.

To help get your packages out faster, USPS has installed high-speed sorting machines.

Employees call the sorting machine a game-changer. We got a look at the one inside the Greensboro USPS Distribution Center.

This is the second holiday season it’s been used.

A communication specialist with USPS said there are 249 other machines just like it across the country.

It’s part of a $40 billion investment over the next 10 years. Packages can be delivered all over the country in two-and-a-half days.

USPS spokesperson Philip Bogenberger explained how it works.

“Once it gets on the machine, you have employees who are working to make sure the machine can scan the bar code. The bar code directs it to what zip code it is, it goes down the machine, once it hits the machine, the machine knows where to drop it off. Once it gets full, it gets loaded on a truck and on to or out to a post office facility and to your door,” Bogenberger said.

As of December 1, the Greensboro USPS distribution center has processed 57,000 packages.

USPS retail ground service – December 17

First-class mail service – December 17

Priority mail service – December 19

Priority mail express service – December 23