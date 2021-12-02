x
Love is in the Triad! Celebrating #YOUon2 this Valentine's Day

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's to cherish those we love.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Happy Valentine's Day! We're honoring couples around the Triad this year!

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's to cherish the people closest to us. Our partners offer unconditional love, support and memories! We want to share that with everyone!

Send your submissions to us through our WFMY News 2 mobile app and let us know how you met and how long you've been together! 

You can also share photos by TEXTING us at 336-379-5775.

What are you're Valentine's Day plans? What are you most thankful about your partner? Tell us on our Facebook page!

Here are some of your submissions!

Credit: Me
It was love at first sight 6 years ago. 2 little girls together. In hopes of putting our family back together Credit: Me
Credit: Alan Smith
Credit: Alan Smith
Credit: Luanne Vaden
I couldn’t ask for a better husband! Love you Alton Vaden Credit: Luanne Vaden
Credit: Friend
I moved Los Angeles in 1997, married Steve a Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff, we Retired,moved back to Here in 2021 Credit: Friend
Credit: These were taken on a few different vacations. We love the adventures together
Credit: These were taken on a few different vacations. We love the adventures together
Credit: We took it in a photo booth at asheboro mall got 4 pictures for. 25.
We were married in 1968, this was taken about that same time. Credit: We took it in a photo booth at asheboro mall got 4 pictures for. 25.
Credit: Shane and Karen Castevens
We got married 38 Years ago. Someone said it wouldn’t last 1 year (We’ve made it). 3 Children and 7 Grands Credit: Shane and Karen Castevens
Credit: Pic was taken by our family at our wedding here in Greensboro
Credit: Pic was taken by our family at our wedding here in Greensboro

