ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Every day, Jerry Wells receives messages from Roane County citizens in need. From requests for prayers to help with gas money and utilities, he shares them on Facebook and waits for the community to pitch in.

"They've got like 5,000 people that is looking at these posts, and chances are if you need help with your light bill, five thousand people are going to see that you need help," Wells said. "They come to us and the community pitches in and helps."

During the holiday season, he fields requests for toys, clothing and electric bills. He's passionate about helping others, just like others have helped him.

"I was raised poor and I've been blessed so much," Wells said. "It's supposed to be all about getting and giving."

Facebook helps him meet more needs than ever before. And this year, a viral post fostered a spirit of giving far beyond Roane County.

"What is one thing you need that you cannot afford right now? Let’s check and see what others say," the post reads. "Maybe you have it and don’t need it or have a connection to get it."

It appeared in dozens of neighborhood Facebook groups, including "Happening Now in Roane County", "Sevierville Speaks Out" and "I Love Powell."

Kayla Burress copied the post into the Roane County group.

"A friend of mine had posted it in another group and I just knew that there's a big need," Burress said. "So I posted it... It just warmed my heart."

To date, her post has nearly 700 comments from people asking for help and offering to pitch in. The biggest needs on her post are for Christmas gifts, furniture and clothing.

"There's a lot of need, but there's also so many good people," Burress said. "There's a lot of people that love to help."

In "Seviervile Speaks Out", 42 people said they needed a car or car repairs. Nineteen asked for beds, mainly twin-sized for children.

In "I Love Dandridge", the biggest needs were for clothing and baby supplies, like bottles, diapers and cribs. In Powell, it was dressers.

"We've got people all kinds of things, but anybody can help," Wells said. "That's what it's all about: help when you can, get help when you need it."