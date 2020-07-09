Virginia city plans 'reverse' Christmas parade due to virus

Fredericksburg will host a "reverse parade" with station floats and spectators who drive by in their cars.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia city is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the usual format, Fredericksburg will host a “reverse parade,” with stationary floats and spectators who drive by, the Free Lance-Star reported Monday.

The set-up will be similar to a drive-through holiday lights display and will allow for spacing between parade entrants.