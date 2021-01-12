Wake Forest Baptist lights up Winston-Salem for the holidays

The holiday season is not complete without the lighting of the Moravian Star in Winston-Salem.

The Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center held its annual star lighting ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony was open to the media, employees, and general public.

Originating in the Moravian boarding schools in Germany in the nineteenth century as an exercise in geometry, the stars were carried throughout the world by missionaries and other church workers, according to the Moravian website.

Since 1992, Wake Forest Baptist has adopted this tradition by carrying out this star and embracing light which is the life of humanity.

This marks the 29th year the Moravian Star has lit up the skies of Winston-Salem during the holidays.

This one-of-a-kind star is 31 feet tall and weighs 3400 pounds, with every point of the star illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.

A Moravian community band, led by Donna Rothrock, provided the music for the evening.

A brief worship service led by Bishop Carol Foltz of Moravia Moravian Church was also held before the lighting of the star.