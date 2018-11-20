GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – There’s a chance you’ve come across the meme that suggests you text your mom and ask how long it takes to cook a 25lb turkey in a microwave.

Some are calling it the #turkeychallenge, the #turkeyinamicrowavechallenge, but really, it’s just prank on parents, especially those that take cooking very seriously.

Though Google searches say otherwise, most would agree that cooking a turkey inside a microwave is a big no-no.

That’s why the responses to the question have been going viral on social media.

We decided to take on the challenge ourselves here at WFMY News 2 and the responses were priceless.

PHOTOS: WFMY News 2 Takes On The #TurkeyChallenge Josie Zimmer's grandma could not believe what her grandmother had asked her. Laura: "How long do I put a 25lb turkey in the microwave for?" Mom: "I have no idea" Janson Silvers' mom was NOT having ANY of it. Erica Stapleton's mom thought this turkey question was a little fishy. Emily Hogdes' mom went out of her way to help her daughter out. Thomas Robinson's mom was too clever for her son.

