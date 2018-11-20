GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – There’s a chance you’ve come across the meme that suggests you text your mom and ask how long it takes to cook a 25lb turkey in a microwave.
Some are calling it the #turkeychallenge, the #turkeyinamicrowavechallenge, but really, it’s just prank on parents, especially those that take cooking very seriously.
Though Google searches say otherwise, most would agree that cooking a turkey inside a microwave is a big no-no.
That’s why the responses to the question have been going viral on social media.
We decided to take on the challenge ourselves here at WFMY News 2 and the responses were priceless.
