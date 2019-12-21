DETROIT — The annual picture book that is given away to White House visitors each December is being illustrated by a Detroit-area artist.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the White House called Jennifer Baghdoian after first lady Melania Trump liked her work.

After a private tour of the White House, Baghdoian based her illustrations on shots of the furniture, architecture, ornaments and even what was baking in the White House kitchen.

This year's book will feature Baghdoian's illustration of an apple pie, shown beside the official White House recipe.

