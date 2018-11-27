GREENSBORO, N.C. – The North Pole is a magical place and Santa and his elves are already hard at work getting ready for Christmas.

Santa has lots of letters to read and write this time of year and he wants to hear from you!

You can write Santa a letter but you need to hurry as there are deadlines to get letters in the mail.

All you have to do is write Santa a letter and drop it off, email it, or mail it depending on where you live!

GREENSBORO

In Greensboro, you can drop off Santa letters to five different locations, but you need to hurry. Santa letters need to be dropped off by December 10. You’ll also need to include your address, so the big guy can send you a return letter.

Santa Letter Drop-Off Locations:

1. Greensboro Cultural Center located at 200 North Davie Street

2. Griffin Recreation Center located at 5301 Hilltop Road

3. Glenwood Recreation Center located at 2010 Coliseum Boulevard

4. Leonard Recreation Center located at 6324 Ballinger Road

5. Lewis Recreation Center located at 3110 Forest Lawn Drive

BURLINGTON

The Magical Mailbox from the North Pole has returned to the Burlington Police Department. Santa has declared the department as an official drop-off letter location.

The police department is collecting the letters through December 19. You’ll need to place your Santa letter in the red mailbox in the lobby of the police department. Make sure the letter has a return address, so Santa can work his magic!

“The staff of the Burlington Police Department protect and serve the citizens of Burlington, North Carolina 365 days a year,” said Santa Claus.

“I know that I can trust them to keep my magic mailbox safe and help my elves deliver Christmas letters to my workshop in the North Pole on December 19.”

Santa’s Burlington Bureau lead elf, ‘Jingle Belle’ commented, “The children of Burlington should have their letters to Santa placed in the magic red mailbox by 5:00 p.m. on December 19th so that we can make certain that Santa has ample time to read all of the letters before Christmas Eve.”

WINSTON-SALEM

The Winston-Salem Jaycees are collecting letters for Santa. There is a fee, $5 per letter. You’ll need to fill out a form on the WSJaycees site. Application forms must be submitted by November 30 to make sure Letters from the North Pole arrive to kids on time.

More Details: WSJaycees

USPS SANTA LETTERS

Santa has also designated the U.S. Postal Service to help collect letters. They will make sure Santa sends a response with a postmark all the way from the North Pole!

The USPS says letters need to be received by Dec. 15. Check out USPS Santa Letter Program for all the details.

