Your guide to North Carolina choose and cut Christmas tree farms

We have a list separated by county on where families can choose and cut a Christmas tree this holiday season.

Make memories this Christmas season by taking a trip up to the mountains with your family to pick or even cut your own tree!

Below is a guide county-by-county guide on where you can pick out a Christmas tree this holiday season.

Always make sure to click on the link to make sure farms have not adjusted or changed their opening dates or times.

Alleghany County

Sugar Plum Farms

1263 Issac Branch Road Plumtree, NC 28664

Snowy Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

4699 Linville Falls Hw Newland, NC

Lil’ Grandfather Mountain Christmas Tree farm Buddy & Della Deal

15371 NC Hwy. 18 South Laurel Springs, NC 28644

Hours: Open Thanksgiving Day and weekend and the following two weekends: Nov. 27-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13: Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday & Saturdays 9 a.m. -dark and Sundays 12 p.m. - dark.

Ashe County

Frosty’s Choose & Cut Andrew, Matthew & Thomas Sexton

2152 Beaver Creek School Road West Jefferson, NC 28694

Hours: Open beginning Nov. 19. Black Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., other Fridays 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sundays 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays by appointment.

Mistletoe Meadows/ Joe Freema

270 Mistletoe Meadows Parkway Laurel Springs, NC 28644

Hours: Nov. 19-21, 26-28, and Dec. 4-5, 11-12: 9 am too dark. Other dates and times by appointment

Avery County

Avery Farms/ Waihtstill Avery

615 Avery Lane Plumtree, NC 28644

Hours: Nov. 18 - Dec. 11: Thursday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Boddy D’s Choose and Cut Bobby Daniels

143 Hutcheson Lane Newland, NC 28657

Hours: Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4: 9 am to 5 p.m. or call for an appointment.

Cartner’s Blue Ridge Fraser Firs of North Carolina

901 Balsam Drive Newland, NC 28657

Hours: Nov. 20-21, 25-28, and Dec. 4-5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Corner Choose and Cut Doug Clark Nursery/ Dee Clark

2870 Linville Falls Hwy. Newland, NC 28657

Hours: Open Nov. 20 until sold out: 8:30 am to 5:30 pm; Everyday!

Reece Farm & Nursery Robert Reece

241 John Jones Road Elk Park, NC 28622

Hours: Nov. 19 - Dec. 4: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Snowy Mountain Christmas Farm/ Clay Cuthbertson

4699 Linville Falls Hwy (221 S) Newland, NC 29657

Hours: Christmas Shop open May-Thanksgiving: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning Thanksgiving Weekend they are open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sugar Plum Farm/ James & Helen Pitts

1263 Isaacs Branch Road Newland, NC 28657

Hours: Open Nov. 20-Dec. 19: Daily 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The week before Christmas: Call 828-765-0019 for appointments.

Two D’s Nursery John Dellinger

7849 Linville Falls Hwy Newland, NC 28616

Hours: Open Thanksgiving Day through the Christmas Season: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

Reeves Tree Farm/ Kevin L. Reeves

8679 NC 63 HWY Leicester, NC 28748

Hours: Open Nov. 26- Dec. 12: Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday-Thursday.

Number: 828-779-0115 or 828-683-3152

Sandy Hollar Farms

Curtis, June and Dale Hawkins

63 Sandy Hollar Lane Leicester, NC 28748

Hours: Open Nov. 20-21, 25-28, and Dec. 4-5: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burke County





Jonas Ridge Tree Farm/ Jamie Shell

8040 Joe Poore Road Jonas Ridge, NC 28641

Hours: Open Saturday and Sunday the weekend before Thanksgiving and then Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until sold out.

“FIR” Heaven Sake Christmas Tree Farm Rickey Postell

40 Fir Heaven Sake Lane

PO Box 87 Topton, NC 28781

Hours: Open weekends starting Nov. 27 until sold out from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Please call to make an appointment to pick out your tree during the week or if you need a tree prior to the 27th.

Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm David Boyd

445 Boyd Farm Road Waynesville, NC 28785

Hours: Open Nov. 18-21, 23-28, 30, Dec. 1-5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., open Thanksgiving Day

Dutch Cove Christmas Tree Farm

Michael Medford

280 Setzer Drive Canton, NC 28716

Hours: Pre tagging available starting Nov. 1

Mehaffey Tree Farm

Walter W. Mehaffey, JR.

24 Corner Drive, Waynesville, NC 28785

Hours: Open Nov. 20-21, 25-28 Dec. 2-5 or until sold out

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smoky Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

Robbie Hunt

756 Hemphill Road Waynesville, NC 28785

Hours: Open weekends beginning Nov. 19 until sold out

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekdays

Jackson County

Bear Valley Farm/ Steve Page

231 Bee Tree Road Glenville, NC 28736

Hours: Nov. 20 - Dec. 24

Monday – Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pressley Tree Farm LLC / Scotty Pressley

770 Shirley Pressley Road Glenville, NC 28736

Hours: Nov. 26-28

Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lincoln County

Helms Christmas Tree Farm / Henry Helms

6345 Christmas Tree Lane Vale, NC 28168

Hours: Nov. 20 - Dec. 19 if supplies last

Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mitchell County

Snow Creek Christmas Trees/ John Wilson

447 Wilson Road Bakersville, NC 28705

Hours: Nov. 21, 26-28, Dec. 4-5

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stonewall Christmas Trees

Charles E. & Mary Wilson

1510 McKinney Cove Road

Bakersville, NC 28705

Hours: Nov. 13 - Dec. 18 Call for times available

828-467-0628

Randolph County

Spillman’s Christmas Tree Farm

Darrell & Beverly Spillman

1576 Will Coltrane Road Sophia, NC 27350

Hours: Open the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 22

Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watauga County

Appalachian Christmas Mountain Farms

Jessie Davis

7177 US-421 Boone, NC 28607

Hours: Open beginning November 19

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week

Appalachian Evergreens, INC.

Charles C. & Melanie Wilcox

574 RC Cook Road

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Hours: Nov. 20-21. 26-28, Dec. 4-5 while supplies last

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

C & J Christmas Trees / Brown Family

1999 Brookshire Road Boone, NC 28607

Hours: Nov. 13-14, 20-21, 26-28, Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Circle C Tree Farms/ Dennis Cook & Jim Henson

372 Will Cook Road

PO Box 2507 Boone, NC 28607

Hours: Nov. 13-14, then Nov. 19-30

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Panoramic view Christmas Tree Farm

Joey Clawson

368 Panoramic Lane Boone, NC 28607

Hours: Nov. 20-21, 26-28, and Dec. 4-5

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Yancey County

Yeater’s Christmas Trees/ David Yeater

489 River Walk Drive Burnsville, NC 28714

Hours: Nov. 12 to when sold out