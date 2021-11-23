Your guide to North Carolina choose and cut Christmas tree farms

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2020 story on how to safely shop for Christmas trees during a pandemic.
Make memories this Christmas season by taking a trip up to the mountains with your family to pick or even cut your own tree!
Below is a guide county-by-county guide on where you can pick out a Christmas tree this holiday season.
Always make sure to click on the link to make sure farms have not adjusted or changed their opening dates or times.
Alleghany County
Sugar Plum Farms
1263 Issac Branch Road Plumtree, NC 28664
Snowy Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
4699 Linville Falls Hw Newland, NC
Lil’ Grandfather Mountain Christmas Tree farm Buddy & Della Deal
15371 NC Hwy. 18 South Laurel Springs, NC 28644
Hours: Open Thanksgiving Day and weekend and the following two weekends: Nov. 27-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13: Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday & Saturdays 9 a.m. -dark and Sundays 12 p.m. - dark.
Welcome to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association. Choose 'N' Cut, Wholesale, Retail Lots (ncchristmastrees.com)
Ashe County
Frosty’s Choose & Cut Andrew, Matthew & Thomas Sexton
2152 Beaver Creek School Road West Jefferson, NC 28694
Hours: Open beginning Nov. 19. Black Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., other Fridays 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sundays 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays by appointment.
Mistletoe Meadows/ Joe Freema
270 Mistletoe Meadows Parkway Laurel Springs, NC 28644
Hours: Nov. 19-21, 26-28, and Dec. 4-5, 11-12: 9 am too dark. Other dates and times by appointment
Avery County
Avery Farms/ Waihtstill Avery
615 Avery Lane Plumtree, NC 28644
Hours: Nov. 18 - Dec. 11: Thursday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Boddy D’s Choose and Cut Bobby Daniels
143 Hutcheson Lane Newland, NC 28657
Hours: Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4: 9 am to 5 p.m. or call for an appointment.
Cartner’s Blue Ridge Fraser Firs of North Carolina
901 Balsam Drive Newland, NC 28657
Hours: Nov. 20-21, 25-28, and Dec. 4-5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Corner Choose and Cut Doug Clark Nursery/ Dee Clark
2870 Linville Falls Hwy. Newland, NC 28657
Hours: Open Nov. 20 until sold out: 8:30 am to 5:30 pm; Everyday!
Reece Farm & Nursery Robert Reece
241 John Jones Road Elk Park, NC 28622
Hours: Nov. 19 - Dec. 4: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Snowy Mountain Christmas Farm/ Clay Cuthbertson
4699 Linville Falls Hwy (221 S) Newland, NC 29657
Hours: Christmas Shop open May-Thanksgiving: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning Thanksgiving Weekend they are open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sugar Plum Farm/ James & Helen Pitts
1263 Isaacs Branch Road Newland, NC 28657
Hours: Open Nov. 20-Dec. 19: Daily 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The week before Christmas: Call 828-765-0019 for appointments.
Two D’s Nursery John Dellinger
7849 Linville Falls Hwy Newland, NC 28616
Hours: Open Thanksgiving Day through the Christmas Season: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Farm, Newland, Banner Elk, NC, North Carolina, Two Ds Nursery, Wholesale Fraser Fir, Retail White Pine Christmas Trees
Reeves Tree Farm/ Kevin L. Reeves
8679 NC 63 HWY Leicester, NC 28748
Hours: Open Nov. 26- Dec. 12: Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday-Thursday.
Number: 828-779-0115 or 828-683-3152
Sandy Hollar Farms
Curtis, June and Dale Hawkins
63 Sandy Hollar Lane Leicester, NC 28748
Hours: Open Nov. 20-21, 25-28, and Dec. 4-5: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Burke County
Jonas Ridge Tree Farm/ Jamie Shell
8040 Joe Poore Road Jonas Ridge, NC 28641
Hours: Open Saturday and Sunday the weekend before Thanksgiving and then Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until sold out.
“FIR” Heaven Sake Christmas Tree Farm Rickey Postell
40 Fir Heaven Sake Lane
PO Box 87 Topton, NC 28781
Hours: Open weekends starting Nov. 27 until sold out from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Please call to make an appointment to pick out your tree during the week or if you need a tree prior to the 27th.
Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm David Boyd
445 Boyd Farm Road Waynesville, NC 28785
Hours: Open Nov. 18-21, 23-28, 30, Dec. 1-5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., open Thanksgiving Day
Dutch Cove Christmas Tree Farm
Michael Medford
280 Setzer Drive Canton, NC 28716
Hours: Pre tagging available starting Nov. 1
Mehaffey Tree Farm
Walter W. Mehaffey, JR.
24 Corner Drive, Waynesville, NC 28785
Hours: Open Nov. 20-21, 25-28 Dec. 2-5 or until sold out
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Smoky Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
Robbie Hunt
756 Hemphill Road Waynesville, NC 28785
Hours: Open weekends beginning Nov. 19 until sold out
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekdays
Jackson County
Bear Valley Farm/ Steve Page
231 Bee Tree Road Glenville, NC 28736
Hours: Nov. 20 - Dec. 24
Monday – Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pressley Tree Farm LLC / Scotty Pressley
770 Shirley Pressley Road Glenville, NC 28736
Hours: Nov. 26-28
Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lincoln County
Helms Christmas Tree Farm / Henry Helms
6345 Christmas Tree Lane Vale, NC 28168
Hours: Nov. 20 - Dec. 19 if supplies last
Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mitchell County
Snow Creek Christmas Trees/ John Wilson
447 Wilson Road Bakersville, NC 28705
Hours: Nov. 21, 26-28, Dec. 4-5
Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stonewall Christmas Trees
Charles E. & Mary Wilson
1510 McKinney Cove Road
Bakersville, NC 28705
Hours: Nov. 13 - Dec. 18 Call for times available
828-467-0628
Randolph County
Spillman’s Christmas Tree Farm
Darrell & Beverly Spillman
1576 Will Coltrane Road Sophia, NC 27350
Hours: Open the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 22
Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Watauga County
Appalachian Christmas Mountain Farms
Jessie Davis
7177 US-421 Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Open beginning November 19
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week
Email: rrfarms@skybest.com
Appalachian Evergreens, INC.
Charles C. & Melanie Wilcox
574 RC Cook Road
Blowing Rock, NC 28605
Hours: Nov. 20-21. 26-28, Dec. 4-5 while supplies last
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
C & J Christmas Trees / Brown Family
1999 Brookshire Road Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Nov. 13-14, 20-21, 26-28, Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Circle C Tree Farms/ Dennis Cook & Jim Henson
372 Will Cook Road
PO Box 2507 Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Nov. 13-14, then Nov. 19-30
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Panoramic view Christmas Tree Farm
Joey Clawson
368 Panoramic Lane Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Nov. 20-21, 26-28, and Dec. 4-5
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Panoramic View Christmas Tree Farm in Boone, NC - The online home of the best Christmas Tree Farm for families in Boone, NC (panoramictreefarm.com)
Yancey County
Yeater’s Christmas Trees/ David Yeater
489 River Walk Drive Burnsville, NC 28714
Hours: Nov. 12 to when sold out
Friday and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Sunday sales
E-mail: dsyeater@gmail.com