KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's hard not to smile when you're walking among the sunflowers of Dewberry Farm in Kernersville. The private homestead is open to the public on two special occasions: Spring Tulips and Summer Sunflowers.

The Fourth of July marked another annual summertime tradition for those who love visiting the farm - the Sunflower Extravaganza.

Visitors can pick their own blooms for $1.50 per stem, or simply enjoy nature's beauty for a small admission price.

The Sunflower Extravaganza runs through July 12. Click here to buy tickets through the farm's website.