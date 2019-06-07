KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's hard not to smile when you're walking among the sunflowers of Dewberry Farm in Kernersville. The private homestead is open to the public on two special occasions: Spring Tulips and Summer Sunflowers.

The Fourth of July marked another annual summertime tradition for those who love visiting the farm - the Sunflower Extravaganza. 

Visitors can pick their own blooms for $1.50 per stem, or simply enjoy nature's beauty for a small admission price. 

The Sunflower Extravaganza runs through July 12. Click here to buy tickets through the farm's website.

The Beautiful Sunflowers of Dewberry Farm
