GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Not everyone is into having pictures, words or messages inked into their skin, better known as a tattoo.

For those who do have a tattoo, they all have one thing in common--a reason or story for why it was chosen. If you ask anyone about their tat, you'll quickly learn--behind every tattoo there is a story.

Tattoo artists do best to accommodate requests so the result of the tattoo matches the request of the customer. As much as some of the tattoos make observers oooh and ahhh, they have deeper meaning to the person sporting them.

Patrick Edward Koonts: When we found out we were going to war,we were so proud to be earning our combat patches,I decided to make mine permanent.

Recognizing tattoos tell a story, WFMY News 2 asked you to post your tattoo and tell the story behind it, on our Facebook page for National Tattoo Day (July 18) and here's what you shared:

Christine Gwarek's tattoo in honor of mom in a very unique way.

A few of Krystal Saunders life moments:

Jane Gordon remembering Cal Austin who died in August 2013.

Robert Halpin didn't elaborate but shared a tattoo of twins' initials.

Tina Nunn' last words from her father:

Harley Mallow's was inspired by a house fire:

Amber Marie's tattoo tells the story and inspiration she gets from her disabled son:

Kimberly Crooks' was inspired by poet Edgar Allen Poe:

April L. Edwards using her skin to uplift and inspire:

Stalena B. Hayden's tattoo is about the love of her son and family:

Ariel Davis' honored her grandmother:

Jordan Pegram used his arm to keep his family close while he served in the military:

Diane Marie Getz-Richeson is keeping it all in the family:

Donna Lester Gunn honored her mom by copying tattoo her dad had:

Holly Spradlin's tattoo is in honor of her late father who like talking to the world on his CB radio:

Layla Kennon's tattoo is in rememberance her daughter who died of pancreatic cancer:

Candi Estes with the motivational tattoo to have courage:

