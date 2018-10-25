WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Not a drill.

You can get delicious, hot and ready Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered right to your door.

But only if you live in the Triad or the Raleigh area.

Krispy Kreme just launched its pilot delivery service that allows doughnut lovers to order directly from their website.

The company says the pilot is only in the Triad and Raleigh area right now, but is hopefully set to roll out fully in 2019.

Local customers can get their doughnuts delivered by clicking the red "Order Now" button in the top left hand corner of the Krispy Kreme website.

