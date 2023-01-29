How can you limit the Valentine’s controversy within your relationship?

Body language expert Blanca Cobb shares how to address the controversy of Valentine’s Day in your relationship.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is a couple of weeks away. The day of love isn't without controversy.

There are a variety of reasons for the controversy behind Valentine's Day. One argument is that love should be celebrated every day, not on a specific day. You should make your partner feel special and loved daily, not only for special occasions.

Love is expressed in a variety of ways. We know there are five different love languages, one being gift-giving. For others, gift-giving isn't as meaningful. Some would rather spend time together, enjoy new experiences, help with errands, or do acts of service. Part of the controversy is that the price tag shouldn't reflect the love one feels.

Talk to your partner about Valentine's and what it means and doesn't mean to you and your relationship. What's most important is that you create Valentine's celebration that's special for the two of you. Ignore what others do and don't do because it's irrelevant to your relationship.

