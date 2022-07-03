How do you show people close to you that you appreciate them? YouDay!

Coach LaMonte shares a touching story that reminds us to always show appreciation to those who sacrifice the most for us.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How do you show the people close to you that you appreciate them? Today on youday! Coach LaMonte shares a touching story that reminds us to always show appreciation to those who sacrifice the most for us.

There once was a blind woman who hated herself purely because she could not see.

The only person she loved was her boyfriend, as he was always there for her. She said that if she could only see the world, then she would marry him.

One day, someone donated a pair of eyes to her – now she could see everything, including her boyfriend. Her loving boyfriend asked her, ‘Now that you can see the world, will you marry me?’

The woman was shocked when she saw that her boyfriend was blind too, and refused to marry him. Her boyfriend walked away in tears, and wrote a short note to her saying: ‘Just take care of my eyes, dear.'”

It is imperative that we remember that regardless of what we are facing never forget those who stood by us when we couldn't see - when we felt life was against us. In those moments of blindness, others saw for us.