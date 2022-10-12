How expectations can lead to disappointment | managing those expectations

From the football field to our daily lives, we have expectations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now that the Carolina Panthers have a new head coach, Steve Wilks, fan expectations are high to turn a lackluster start into a winning season. From the football field to our daily lives, we have expectations about how things should be. But there's a downside to having expectations.

When it comes to expectations, there can be a downside. If you have expectations, then more than likely, you have an idea of how things should turn out. If they don't turn out, then you're disappointed.

Expectations can lead to intense emotions when things don't turn out as planned. The thing about expectations, particularly about other people, is that there are variables you don't have control over, or that may be predictable that can impact the outcome.

When it comes to other people, you shouldn't have expectations of them. You can't get disappointed if you don't have expectations for someone's behavior, contributions, or accomplishments.