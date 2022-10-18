How Greensboro College is leading the way into the aerospace workforce

The online program that is feeding right into the aviation boom in Triad industry.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College launched the latest in a series of new professional development initiatives this week. The online program is based on industry input and will help students build the skills sought by global aerospace and manufacturing employers in the Greensboro region. With the tremendous growth of these industries in the Piedmont Triad, demand for skilled workers is at an all-time high. This new certificate and credentialing program will help meet that demand.

“As we were reminded when President Biden and Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl visited our state earlier this year, North Carolina is a national leader in aerospace manufacturing,” says Greensboro College president, Lawrence D. Czarda. “Our institution is transforming its offerings to help our region remain at the forefront of this and other industries. By preparing the skilled workers of tomorrow, Greensboro College is building on its essential role in our community to help ensure the continued success of companies throughout our region. We look forward to seeing our students thrive as our local economy continues to grow.”

The importance of this pipeline is clear to local economic development leaders such as NC Works Executive Director Chris Rivera. “When we look at data specific to the number of individuals we have placed into employment in the manufacturing industry, we’re at about 6,500 people per year – and that figure is poised to increase.”

With multiple high-tech companies such as Toyota, Boom Supersonic, and Vinfast moving into the area, there are plans for an additional 9,500 manufacturing job openings in the coming months.

The new program launched at Greensboro College ensures that it will be at the center of preparing local workers to fill those openings and drive economic growth for years to come. The additional workforce development certification programs include technician training in:

● Advanced Manufacturing Production

● Aerospace Electrical Assembly

● Aerospace Quality

● Aerospace Structures

● Apprentice Tool Making

● CNC Lathe Production

● CNC Machining Center Production

● Composites Manufacturing & Repair

● Drafting & CAD

● Mechatronics & Industrial Automation

● Quality Assurance