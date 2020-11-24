How music can help reduce your stress

With the on-going pandemic, many people are experiencing higher levels of stress than usual.

This year has been like no other. With the on-going pandemic, economic instability, remote school, and work, uprooted holiday plans, many people are experiencing higher levels of stress than usual. We’ve all heard about getting enough sleep, eating right, and exercising to reduce stress. But, what role does music play in managing stress? Particularly, now that people are starting to play Christmas music.

Listening to music can have a positive impact on your physical health. According to Northshore University Health System, listening to music can decrease pain, blood pressure, cortisol levels, heart rate, and increase your feel-good hormones like serotonin and endorphins. Also, music can encourage you to push through tough workouts.

Harvard Health reported a study that examined the impact of music on cataract surgery patients. Of the 40 patients, 20 received regular care and the other 20 received regular care while listening to music. The blood pressure of participants in both groups was similar before the surgery. The group with no music maintained elevated blood pressure while the blood pressure during the surgery and recovery decreased for those in the group with music.

Listening to music can have a positive impact on your mental health. As reported by AARP, Global Council on Brain Health, music can decrease anxiety and increase mood. As reported by Harvard Health, a review of the research from 1994-1999, concluded that music can decrease depression levels.

Different kinds of music have different impacts on your stress levels. The University of Nevada at Reno reported that fast music makes you alert and focused. Upbeat music brings about optimism and happiness. A slow tempo can induce a calming effect on your mind and muscles.