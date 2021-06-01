How smiling affects your health and relationships

Here are some reasons to smile!

We see people smiling everywhere, from stores to our neighborhoods. But did you know that smiling can impact your relationships and your health?

A genuine smile shows the crinkling at the outside corners of the eyes. When you smile, your cheek muscles push up and cause the crinkling. With a fake smile, there’s no crinkling, just a mouth smile. However, many people get Botox to slow down the aging process. So, Botox paralyzes the muscles at the corner of the eyes, and someone might be smiling genuinely, but you can’t tell. What you might not realize is that eye muscle paralysis by Botox can depress your mood slightly.

You can smile your way to happiness and better health. Smiling is a calmer and relaxer. Research shows that smiling increases happiness even if you’re not feeling happy when you smile. Physically, smiling can reduce your blood pressure, stress level, pain level. So, smile when you’re not feeling and see what happens.

Smiling attacks attention. Smiling is inviting. Imagine seeing two people, one who’s smiling and the other who isn’t. Who would you tend to approach? The person is smiling. Smiling tends to be synonymous with friendliness. When you smile at others, you make them feel good. Smiling can help you bond with others, and it can be comforting. So keep smiling at everyone.