How to be courteous as you use your cell phone

Blanca Cobb has tips on how to be mindful of others while using your phone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July is National Cell Phone Courtesy Month. It's an interesting holiday to draw attention to how we're using our cell phones, which might be annoying to others. How you use your cell phone can give an impression about you. For example, if you have private conversations in public, you can give the impression that you don't value someone's privacy. And a friend or colleague may wonder if you'd respect their privacy if they shared information with you.

Here are a few tips to be courteous around others when you're talking on your cell phone. Keep your voice down because others may not want to hear your conversation. You may also want to make or take your call in another room if your conversation might interrupt others. When you're with other people, you may want to keep your conversations short, so you don't give the impression that the people you're with aren't a priority. Put your phone on silent or vibrate when appropriate. Don't take a call during a conversation or date unless it's urgent. Don't take a call when someone is helping you, like a customer service rep, cashier, or waiter.

Sometimes, someone may not realize they're talking loudly and sharing private details with the world. As much as it's the talker's responsibility to monitor their conversations, sometimes, they get lost in the moment. A polite thing to do is walk away from the earshot of a private chat ]to respect their privacy. Just because you can hear a conversation doesn't mean that you should.