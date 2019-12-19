Christmas is right around the corner. And you might be seeing relatives that you haven't seem in a while or don't particularly get along with. There's a good chance that you'll find yourself in an awkward situation.

Let's say that you see a cousin who you don't have a lot in common with. You might be thinking after hello, then what. When you don't know what to say then let them talk. Ask open-ended questions like "How was/is (and fill in the blank)?"' Or, "Tell me more about (and fill-in-the blank."

You might want to chat with someone who doesn't want to talk to you. You get this sense because they seem to look right through you. There are no signs of engagement - no eye contact, head nod and flat facial expressions. When you see these signs then excuse yourself. Politely excuse yourself and leave the room.

There always seems to be that one family member who asks you a nosy or rude question. You can respond with "Seriously, did you just ask me that?" Or, you can ask, "Why do you want to know?"

