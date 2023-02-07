How to have fun on vacation with uncooperative kids

Blanca Cobb has some advice on making sure you have a good vacation even with kids that might not want to listen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many families will be vacationing this summer. And as much as we think that vacations can be fun and relaxing, there may be moments of stress when kids aren't cooperative. So, what do you do when your kids are uncooperative and still have a fun vacation?

Vacations can be fast-paced, which means that for kids who thrive on routines, vacations can disrupt their daily schedule. The disruption causes stress. Some vacations involve many new experiences and stimulations, which can be overwhelming and lead to uncooperative behavior. Also, when families are on the go-go while on vacation, kids may not get enough sleep, making them overtired children.

Try to maintain as much of your kids' routine as possible. This means keeping naptimes, downtimes, bedtimes, and mealtimes as close as possible to their routine because it provides stability for them.

Many parents tend to focus on negative behaviors because they want to stop them. However, you're giving attention to the wrong behaviors. You want to catch your child being cooperative and praise them for it. Positive reinforcement of the behaviors you want is much more powerful and long-lasting than focusing on the negative behaviors.