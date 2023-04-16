x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

How to help those struggling with mental health issues

Blanca Cobb shares how to help family and friends who may be suffering from depression or anxiety.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A great way to help a friend struggling with depression, anxiety and yourself is to get moving. This means taking a walk, hiking, or bike. There’s no need to call out why you want to get active. Being active is healthy for everyone; just make it part of what you do. 

Listening and being supportive can go a long way in helping your friend who’s struggling with depression or anxiety. And can be more helpful than advising because mental health issues can be multi-faceted, and one-size-fits advice may not be helpful.

Mental health struggles can make simple tasks seem overwhelming. A great way to help someone might be to help them with cooking, cleaning, or running errands. 

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I’ll get back to you. While you’re on my page, I’d appreciate it if you give my page a “like.”

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out