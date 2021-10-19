How to read body language

Often, a first impression of body language can be wrong. Here are ways to make a correct analysis of what someone is saying.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We talk about body language frequently on the Good Morning Show. We analyze the body language of politicians to pop culture. Many people have a fascination with body language. However, not everyone knows how to read it accurately.

There are two main reasons that you may not read body language correctly. One is that you don’t realize that body language doesn’t have just one meaning. For example, crossed arms don’t always mean being closed off, defensive, or angry. It could be an issue of comfort. Second, you let past experiences with other people sway your interactions with others.

When there’s a change in body language, there will be an antecedent or something that causes a behavior change. Whether it’s a change of topic, a question asked, a thought they have, or a distraction. And the body language change will occur within seconds of the antecedent, not hours.

To read body language correctly, don’t make assumptions about why someone’s body language is different or has changed. You’re not a mind reader. It’s most important to ask questions and make additional observations. Assumptions don’t equal accuracy.