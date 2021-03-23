How To Read Juror Body Language

The 14th juror has been seated for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The trial proceedings of Derek Chauvin begin next Monday, the 29th. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with the death of George Floyd. Currently, jurors are being selected for the case. For court cases that grab national attention, many people are curious about the body language in the court room.

Many people think that a smile would indicate agreement or likability. And this isn’t always the case. Many times, jurors might smile to be polite or seem impartial. So, you can’t make that automatic assumption as some people might try to show the opposite of what their natural reaction would be.

Here are a couple of facial movements to watch for in the jurors’ faces. Watch for expressions of surprise and confusion. When someone is surprised, their eyebrows arch high and the jaw drops open. Surprise lasts for three seconds before turning into another expression. When someone is confused, their eyebrows furrow. Identifying emotions is a like having a cheat sheet into their mind.

When jurors are asked questions watch how their eyes move. Research that indicates that when people are in a creative mode or thinking of new ideas then they look at nothing or in space and their blink rate increases. Other research indicates that when people are using their long-term memory then they can look around as if trying to find the answer and their eyes move twice as much.