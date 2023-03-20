How to reconnect with someone you stopped talking to during the pandemic

When reaching out, give the reason why you want to reconnect. Tell them what you miss about them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring is here, and more of us will be spending time outside. With the craziness of the past couple of years (pandemic), people have lost touch because of COVID restrictions. You might be wondering how to reconnect, depending on how much time has passed.

Avoid a common mistake when reconnecting.

Sometimes, being funny can backfire if your words can be misinterpreted as finger-pointing. For example, saying something like, “Where have you been?” can make someone feel you’re blaming them for not keeping in touch.

When reaching out, give the reason why you want to reconnect. Tell them what you miss about them. If it’s a friend who you want to reconnect with, you can say something like, “It’s been a while, and I was thinking about you. I miss our chats, laughs, and fill-in-the-blank. I want to see how you’re doing.” You can reach out on social media, text, or give them a quick call.

If the person you want to reconnect with doesn’t respond or doesn’t seem interested, try not to take it personally. Many things that don’t have to do with you could be going on with them. Give them space and wish them well.

