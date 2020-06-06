How to say you're sorry

At some point, you'll do something that you regret and want to apologize. Here are 6 components of a good apology.

We're seeing headlines of apologies during this time of unrest in our country. From celebrities to athletes, they want to make amends for something that they've said or done.

Did you know that there's science to an apology? Researchers at Ohio State University have studied apologies and determined that there are 6 steps to an effective apology: an expression of regret, explanation of what went wrong, accept responsibility, repentance, offer to fix the problem and ask for forgiveness.

Research shows that your apology will be more effective and more likely accepted if you have more of these components in your apology. If not then you can come across as insincere. Or, that you're apologizing because you have to not because you mean it. The researchers at Ohio State University stated that owning your mistake (admitting that you were wrong) and offering to right the wrong are the most effective components of an apology.

Keep in mind that there are certain things a simple, yet sincere "I'm sorry" would be effective. For example, if you bump into someone and you say, "Oops, excuse. I'm sorry for bumping into you." This would be an appropriate apology. For more serious transgressions like lying, stealing or something serious then an apology with these 6 components would be most effective.