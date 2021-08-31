How to talk to young kids about natural disasters

Severe weather is inevitable and sometimes so are your child's questions. Here's how to handle them when they come up.

Hurricane season runs from June to November. Recently, Ida swept through Louisiana and fierce storms often blow through our area during certain seasons.

Some children are afraid of severe weather.

Kids tend to follow their parents’ lead. If mom and dad are calm, kids try to stay calm too. Your children will find strength in your calm response. Even though they might be a little scared, they will feel reassured because mom or dad is right there. Muffle loud noises with headphones.

Some parents may not want to talk about the storm because they don’t want to scare their kids. Realize that children are naturally curious, and they might ask questions. Remember that their school friends might talk about the storm, so it’ll be hard for your children to avoid learning about it.

With young children, you can follow their lead. Answer their questions about storms, storm damage and staying safe directly and simply as you can. Less is more.