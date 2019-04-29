HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University student volunteers presented Veyla O’Donnell with an Amtryke bike at a Miracle League of High Point’s baseball game.

The students partnered with other High Point groups and clubs to purchase the bike for O'Donnell, who is from Greensboro.

O'Donnell has a condition called hydrocephalus, in which fluid accumulates in the brain enlarging the head.

Veyla O’Donnell tested out her Amtryke bike after it was given to her by HPU’s Civitan chapter and Circle K Club.

High Point University

“We were thrilled to learn that our daughter, Veyla, would be receiving an Amtryke,” said Melissa O’Donnell, Veyla’s mother. “While she is unable to walk, Veyla is extremely determined to move herself around independently. This tryke will allow her to experience another form of mobility while providing the tools to strengthen muscles and increase coordination all in one.”

Melissa also said Veyla will now be able to ride alongside her younger sister and will embark on new adventures.

The bike was purchased from National AMBUCS, a High Point company that owns and operates Amtryke LLC, a therapeutic tricycle company dedicated to inspiring mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

