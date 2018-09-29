Iam Ritch, father of 6 y.o. Maddox, learned that investigations found his son's body. Ritch posted a message on his Facebook page that was both emotional and informational. His message gave a glimpse of what he was thinking. He expressed his sorrow and regret of missing out on experiences that he wanted to share with his son. With messages, the order in which something is listed has significance. You tend to say what’s most important to you first. Ritch's post starts by thanking everyone who helped search for Maddox. He talked about his guilt of not saving him and not being his hero. He ended the post with a message to his son. An interesting observation, Ritch wrote that he wasn’t really worried when Maddox first disappeared because he expected to find him.

Many people have been confused about Ritch's behavior because he was rather emotionless during media interviews. And now, his Facebook post shows emotion. In earlier interviews that I saw, Ritch lacked emotion. He said it was torture, his face was expressionless. No sadness. No panic. No sense of urgency. Since there's a mismatch between his emotions and his words, many believe that there's more to the story. Realize that just because someone doesn't respond in a certain way doesn't mean that they're wrong or they're guilty. Clarification is needed. You explore what's going on through questioning. The FBI has the results of polygraph tests. When more information is released we'll know the next steps to take.

