GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus leaves us with all kinds of questions.

Some of them, like child custody issues, employment, landlord problems you will need a lawyer's help, and now you can get it, for free.

In these difficult times, it helps to know there is a free online resource available to answer legal questions, including those related to COVID-19. The program is called NC Free Legal Answers and it has been serving income-eligible* North Carolinian since 2018.

Established in partnership between the North Carolina Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association, NC Free Legal Answers has already provided answers to 1,800 questions submitted by nearly 1,750 clients statewide.

Historically the most popular areas of the law have been family law, housing law and consumer law. You may have a question about your lease or unemployment benefits. So long as you qualify and so long as your question does not involve a criminal matter, NC Free Legal Answers and our team of more than 400 volunteer attorneys is there for you.

Post your question and wait for an email letting you know that it has been answered. It’s as simple, secure and confidential as that.

To learn more, register here.

NC Lawyers Help Answer Thousands Of Legal Questions For Free

